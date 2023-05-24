Top 10 Government Technology Trends for 2023

Hyperautomation

According to Gartner, 60% of government organizations will prioritize business process automation by 2026, up from 35% in 2022. Hyperautomation initiatives support business and IT processes in government to deliver connected and seamless citizen services. CIOs must align automation initiatives with current priorities to pursue digital transformation, while also optimizing operational costs.

AI for Decision Intelligence

By 2024, Gartner predicts 60% of government AI and data analytics investments will directly impact real-time operational decisions and outcomes. AI for decision intelligence provides governments with rapid, accurate and early decision-making capabilities at scale. CIOs must prepare for widespread AI use by ensuring data is available at points of decision and by establishing effective governance principles.

Data Sharing as a Program

Data sharing as an ad hoc effort among agencies and departments is no longer sufficient given the demands to drive value from data and analytics. By the end of 2023, Gartner predicts 50% of government organizations will establish formal accountability structures for data sharing, including standards for data structure, quality and timeliness. CIOs should focus on value-added and mission objectives when developing data-sharing initiatives.

Total Experience (TX)

By 2026, government total experience (TX) approaches will reduce process ambiguity by 90%, while increasing satisfaction metrics for both customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) by 50%. TX creates synergies and coherence among traditionally siloed disjointed CX, EX, multi-experience (MX) and user experience (UX) disciplines in support of government transformation. CIOs can reduce experience friction points by mapping, visualizing and redesigning citizen and employee journeys.

Digital Identity Ecosystems

Gartner predicts over a third of national governments will offer citizens mobile-based identity wallets by 2024. Governments are facing new responsibilities in emerging digital identity ecosystems, with expectations to ensure trust, innovation and adoption across sectors and borders. To achieve this, governments must make high-assurance digital identity easy to obtain and relevant for diverse target groups of end users and service providers.

Case Management as a Service (CMaaS)

The integration of government services depends on designing and developing case management solutions as composable products and services that can be shared across the programs, verticals and levels of government. Gartner predicts that by 2024, agencies using composable case management will implement new features 80% faster than their peers. CIOs should demonstrate how better outcomes, improved collaboration or program integration can be attained.

Composable Government Applications

Governments can successfully break down legacy, siloed systems and data stores by applying a composable architecture. Continuous improvement and modernization can be achieved by adopting a modular approach to application architecture and by exploiting rapid advancements in automation and machine learning.