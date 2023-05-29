Jabra finds growth in investment on equipment due to hybrid working

The survey found that 10% of employees work remotely, 42% work in full-time office settings, while over 48% engage in hybrid working.

Compared to the previous year, remote working has decreased by approximately 9%, full-time office work has increased by 5%, and hybrid working has increased by 3%.

Aurangzeb Khan, deputy senior vice president of Intelligent Visual Solutions at Jabra, a provider of personal audio innovations and business solutions, said that the trend of hybrid working continues to grow steadily. It is interesting to note that when working together, the majority of employees desire equal participation, he said.

Data reveals that 59% of employees feel that interactive engagement, whether offline or online, is crucial for work efficiency.

When sharing opinions or offering new ideas, 76% of the people polled find video conferences more convenient, whereas 24% prefer real meetings.

Overall, 64% of the people believe that face-to-face meetings, regardless of whether they are online or offline, create a more trustworthy atmosphere, he said.

Khan revealed that the trend towards hybrid working has driven continuous growth in the demand for investments in equipment and online meeting solutions.