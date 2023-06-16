Artificial intelligence is still far from being ‘intelligent’

However, despite not being anywhere near “intelligent,” recent developments, especially the release of ChatGPT in November last year, have raised dramatic concerns about the effects of AI on human society. Renowned tech experts have published an open letter calling for an immediate pause on all AI development for six months. Its signatories include many big names and AI heavyweights, including Elon Musk from Tesla, Emad Mostaque from Stability AI, Sam Altman from OpenAI, Demis Hassabis from Google’s DeepMind, and Kevin Scott from Microsoft. Altman even advised the US government to issue licenses to trusted companies (Does this mean only Big Techs?) to train AI models.

Is this call for an immediate pause coming from genuine concern for human well-being? Or is there a commercial motive, as Michael Bennett, a PhD student at Australian National University (ANU) has pointed out? Potentially, AI can generate an enormous amount of wealth for whoever controls it. Let’s try to understand the premise of the call.

ChatGPT isn’t a research breakthrough, it’s a product based on open research work that is already a few years old. The only difference is that the technology was not widely available through a convenient interface. Smaller entrepreneurs will soon develop better and more efficient AI-based models at much lesser costs, some of which are already available at GitHub, a popular repository for open-source non-commercial software. That worries the Big Techs, made abundantly clear by a leaked Google internal memo.

The long memo from a Google researcher said, “People will not pay for a restricted model when free, unrestricted alternatives are comparable in quality…We Have No Moat.” Licenses would be a “kinda moat,” as Stability AI’s CEO Emad Mostaque puts it bluntly, moat being jargon for a way to secure a business against competitors.

AI Now Institute, a research non-profit that addresses the concentration of power in the tech industry, highlights the perils of unregulated AI in its April 2023 report because the AI boom will make the powerful Big Techs even more powerful. AI models depend on vast amounts of data, and super-fast computing power to process it, both of which only Big Techs can afford. Without access to these resources, no entrepreneur or researcher can develop any meaningful AI application, as an MIT Technical Review article elaborates.

Yes, we need regulations for AI development and a pause if necessary, but not for the reasons mentioned in the open letter. It’s to ensure that AI technology remains open source and democratic.

The other reason AI should be regulated is the way social media platforms have used it to fuel gender bias and extreme polarisation and played on social divisions resulting in unspeakable violence on a massive scale (such as in Myanmar using Facebook). AI models will amplify both intentional misinformation (simple inaccuracies) and disinformation (false information) simply because they are trained on such data to produce more data (model cannibalism effect). Large language models can keep repeating fabricated and false information because of a phenomenon called ‘hallucination’ which independent watchdog NewsGuard has found in several online news portals.

Intentional or otherwise, all these could be quite handy in manipulating public opinion or creating biases to benefit those in power. That makes it even more necessary to regulate AI. To ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone, humans must always be on top of it.

Sayeed Ahmed

Sayeed Ahmed is a consulting engineer and the CEO of Bayside Analytix, a technology-focused strategy and management consulting organisation.

The Daily Star

Asia News Network