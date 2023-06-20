10 teams shortlisted in online immunity contest

Dr Chaichana Mitrapant, director of ETDA Thailand, said the final round would be held on July 14 and will be broadcast live on the agency’s Facebook page.

The theme of the competition is “ETDA Digital Citizen Pitching – Digital in Hand”.

The winner is required to come up with a campaign that can provide the best measures for Thai netizens to protect themselves online. Up for grabs is a cash prize of 150,000 baht, Chaichana added.