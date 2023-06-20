10 teams shortlisted in online immunity contest
The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has shortlisted 10 finalists in a contest to devise the best way for netizens to protect themselves from online threats.
Dr Chaichana Mitrapant, director of ETDA Thailand, said the final round would be held on July 14 and will be broadcast live on the agency’s Facebook page.
The theme of the competition is “ETDA Digital Citizen Pitching – Digital in Hand”.
The winner is required to come up with a campaign that can provide the best measures for Thai netizens to protect themselves online. Up for grabs is a cash prize of 150,000 baht, Chaichana added.
The 10 teams had been chosen from those who had filed their applications between April 21 and June 4. The short-listed teams are:
• ELLALLE
• Flawless Group
• Powerpoint Girls
• To be creator
• Jorake Noi Lek Kul
• Father and sons
• Mai Luak Wela Tham Ngan
• Sitthi Wilai Family
• Sukjai Wai Kao
• Upskill Wai Kao Understanding Call Centre Gangs
Chaichana said members of the teams hail from different walks of life, including students. Before the finals, the 10 teams will need to attend an intensive workshop on June 29 and 30, where they will receive advice from media professionals and gurus like Assawin Panitwatana from Creative Juice.