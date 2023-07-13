How strong is Biometric Scan in the fight against Financial Frauds?

Therefore, biometric technology in digital money transactions is aimed at preventing financial fraud. The most advanced facial authentication systems today project infrared dots on human faces to verify the depth detail of a person's face. This means that common techniques like using a picture or a mask are no longer effective in bypassing them.

The chance of a random person gaining access to your phone or data by fooling such advanced biometric security is typically less than one in a million, of which this level of safety is similar to a 6 digital passcode. Biometric scans will provide an additional layer of security-enhancing systems to protect consumers from financial fraud.

"Using biometric scanning as a fraud-prevention method is an advanced security approach recommended in the fight to protect customers' monetary funds," Tatchapol Poshyanond, Country Director of Thailand and Indochina, Palo Alto Networks commented.

"That being said, this advanced security approach needs to be coupled with fostering a Zero Trust mindset. Banks need to educate their customers to keep essential cyber hygiene measures in mind – from not clicking on suspicious links or attachments, and avoiding entering personal information on unsecured platforms," he said.