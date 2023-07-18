Cut emissions with a cup o’ java at Bangkok’s Infinite Café

Sinon Vongkusolkit, CEO of Banpu NEXT, said the café was built in line with Banpu Group’s “Greener and Smarter” strategy and its commitment to transforming every business into a smart one that is capable of accessing clean energy.

He said Banpu NEXT designed and built the café and installed all required smart energy solutions.

He said the daily consumption of coffee in Thailand has risen by an average of 15% or approximately 300 cups per person per year.

“This will allow locals to collectively contribute towards a net-zero society through coffee consumption,” he said.

He added that Banpu NEXT will build upon this business model as a new S-curve solution for industries, especially coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, department stores, hotels and community malls.