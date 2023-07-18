Cut emissions with a cup o’ java at Bangkok’s Infinite Café
The “Infinite Café” that has popped up in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park shows coffee drinkers how one cup of java can bring Thailand closer to its “net-zero” ambitions.
The café was set up by smart energy solutions provider Banpu NEXT and Thai coffee brand Roots under “A Cup to Net-Zero” concept.
The Infinite Café reduces emissions by:
• Using a 100% off-grid solar system and batteries
• Using a smart platform to monitor real-time energy consumption, total solar and battery power generation and daily reduction in emissions
• Managing waste and ensuring it is processed efficiently
• Offering visitors the service of electric tuk-tuks via the “MuvMi” mobile app
• Producing and brewing coffee sustainably
• Using environmentally friendly materials in the construction of the café
Sinon Vongkusolkit, CEO of Banpu NEXT, said the café was built in line with Banpu Group’s “Greener and Smarter” strategy and its commitment to transforming every business into a smart one that is capable of accessing clean energy.
He said Banpu NEXT designed and built the café and installed all required smart energy solutions.
He said the daily consumption of coffee in Thailand has risen by an average of 15% or approximately 300 cups per person per year.
“This will allow locals to collectively contribute towards a net-zero society through coffee consumption,” he said.
He added that Banpu NEXT will build upon this business model as a new S-curve solution for industries, especially coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, department stores, hotels and community malls.
Separately, Roots founder and owner Varatt Vichit-Vadakan said his company is responsible for procuring sustainably produced coffee beans, creating beverages and operating the café.
He said Roots and Banpu NEXT have crafted a unique gimmick, with each beverage bought showing the amount of emissions reduced.
“For instance, our signature drink ‘Sugarcane Cold Brew with Oat and Honey Foam’ reduces emissions by about 750 grams,” he said.
“Therefore, just one cup of coffee will help bring Thailand to its net-zero goals.”
He expects the pop-up café to cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 5,000 kilograms over two months of operation.
“This café will also encourage other businesses to transform into smart businesses that will not only enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs but will also create long-term business growth opportunities and achieve sustainability goals,” he added.
Infinite Café is open from 7am to 1pm daily until September 24. Special opening promotions and point redemption schemes are available.
For more information, call (02) 095 6599.