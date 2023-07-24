Binance Academy data shows the younger generation embracing Web3

Organizations that take advantage of blockchain’s potential are experiencing a period of growth. According to PWC’s “Time for trust” report , this technology is poised to enhance more than 40 million jobs globally by 2030. The demand for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industry is already increasing rapidly. According to a report by DevSkiller , compiling over 200,000 skills assessments, the need for blockchain programming skills boomed by 552% in 2022.

In line with this trend, government organizations have started to acknowledge the importance of advancing Web3 education to bridge existing knowledge gaps and promote inclusive participation.

This year, the Indian State Government of Uttar Pradesh worked with its secondary education board to introduce crypto to the syllabus of certain grades. This is part of the government’s efforts to keep students updated with the latest technology and prepare them for the future.

Other countries such as South Korea have been fostering collaborations with Web3 companies to empower youths and provide more knowledge on blockchain technology.

Starting in 2023, Incheon has allocated 13.3 billion KRW for a five-year urban blockchain initiative, which will include blockchain education programs for students. Building a strong Web3 community fosters a stable Web3 ecosystem for continuous learning, and nurtures more Web3 talent and expertise for innovation and growth.

Investing in the future of Web3 education through Binance Academy

Binance offers free educational resources to users through Binance Academy, which is accessible on the website and readily available for anyone with internet access.

Data showed that Binance Academy witnessed more than a hundred thousand unique website visitors in Apac in the first two quarters of 2023.

Aside from allowing easy access to educational resources through the Binance Academy platform, Binance also brought Web3 education to local institutions. In 2023, Binance Academy teamed up with Edukasyon.ph, the Philippines’ largest education technology platform, to introduce the Binance Scholar Philippines Web 3.0 Scholarship. Students who are awarded the scholarship can attend Web3 courses that can be further supplemented with advanced technical courses.

Yi He, Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. This is a belief that has guided us at Binance Academy, as we strive to make the revolutionary world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone. At Binance, we seek to provide best-in-class education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for Web3.”

