Source Code most common sensitive data shared to ChatGPT

Blocking or Granting Access to ChatGPT

Netskope Threat Labs is currently tracking ChatGPT proxies and more than 1,000 malicious URLs and domains from opportunistic attackers seeking to capitalize on the AI hype, including multiple phishing campaigns, malware distribution campaigns, and spam and fraud websites.

Blocking access to AI-related content and AI applications is a short-term solution to mitigate risk, but comes at the expense of the potential benefits AI apps offer to supplement corporate innovation and employee productivity. Netskope's data shows that in financial services and healthcare - both highly regulated industries - nearly 1 in 5 organizations have implemented a blanket ban on employee use of ChatGPT, while in the technology sector, only 1 in 20 organizations have done likewise.

"As security leaders, we cannot simply decide to ban applications without impacting on user experience and productivity," said James Robinson, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Netskope. "Organizations should focus on evolving their workforce awareness and data policies to meet the needs of employees using AI products productively. There is a good path to safe enablement of generative AI with the right tools and the right mindset."

In order for organizations to enable the safe adoption of AI apps, they must center their approach on identifying permissible apps and implementing controls that empower users to use them to their fullest potential, while safeguarding the organization from risks. Such an approach should include domain filtering, URL filtering, and content inspection to protect against attacks. Other steps to safeguard data and securely use AI tools include:

Block access to apps that do not serve any legitimate business purpose or that pose a disproportionate risk to the organization.

Employ user coaching to remind users of company policy surrounding the use of AI apps.

Use modern data loss prevention (DLP) technologies to detect posts containing potentially sensitive information.

Read the full Cloud & Threat Report: AI Apps in the Enterprise here.

In conjunction with the report, Netskope today announced new solution offerings from SkopeAI, the Netskope suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) innovations. SkopeAI leverages the power of AI/ML to conquer the limitations of complex legacy tools and provide protection using AI-speed techniques not found in other SASE products.