Vending-machine exhibit returns after three-year hiatus

The exhibition of automated vending products is the largest event of its kind in Asean. It will showcase leading brands from more than 20 countries at more than 750 exhibition booths from October 24 to 26 at Nonthaburi province's Impact arena.

Zhaoyun Wang, CEO of Guangdong Grandeur Exhibition Group and a representative of Asean Pacific Vending Association, said Thailand is the hub of retail industry growth in Asean, with the tourism industry supporting its rebound.

Investments in shopping malls are occurring in every tourist city, he said. A survey in 2020 found over 2,000 such establishments, and as tourism rebounds after the pandemic, the number is rising.

The exhibit aims to capitalise on the expanding Thai retail market and promote the retail industry's growth in Asean. Buyers from the region will get to examine over 200 vending brands from 20 countries. About half of the machines will be coin-operated and the rest will be either automated or self-service machines.

Sasinipa Petchrain, a project manager at Compass Exhibition Co Ltd, said that many establishments, including malls, service centres, schools, factories, and offices, have installed vending machines. These automated machines, available 24 hours daily, provide a wide range of products, from drinks and snacks to mobile accessories, face masks, and laundry services. Payment options include both coin-operated and scan-to-pay methods, enhancing customer satisfaction.