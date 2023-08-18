Sustainable Solutions for the Greener Logistical Chain

These robots not only recharge themselves at the right time to avoid excessive charging but also has regenerative energy functions to recharge their batteries whenever they lower a bin or reduce speed. All in all, they only consume 100 Watts of energy, potentially lowering warehouse operation expenses.

Despite being so energy efficient, choosing the AutoStore robotic warehouse solution gives businesses the fastest order fulfilment system per square foot on the market. The system fulfils orders at speeds up to 650 bins per hour for every port – all while significantly lowering energy consumption and warehouse operation cost.

Reducing warehouse footprint while increasing efficiency

With real estate becoming a premium in cities coupled with the increase in e-commerce demands, AutoStore showcases its unique cube storage system which is designed for easy system expansion without the need to take up more floor space and relocating the warehouse premises.

It optimises available space with a modular-based building block design that expands upwards to accommodate growing warehouse capacity needs. The system is highly scalable and space saving, allowing for four times the storage capacity within the same footprint, with its 99.7% uptime enabling 24/7 access to inventory and increased efficiency in order fulfilment. The system's 99.9% picking accuracy also increases productivity and minimises errors, leading to fewer returns and happier customers. Across the world, AutoStore has helped install over 1,150 systems globally, with more than 115 customers coming from the Asia-Pacific region.

"As the world continues to witness the urgent need for sustainable business practices, the logistics industry faces a pivotal challenge to reduce its environmental impact. We are thrilled to participate in this crucial event that highlights the importance of sustainability in the logistics industry," said Philipp Schitter, Vice President of Business Development Asia Pacific for AutoStore.

"By integrating greener warehousing solutions into the operations of businesses within Thailand, we believe that it not only drives positive change but helps businesses cope with space and speed constraints the logistics landscape faces today."