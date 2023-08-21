Five key benefits of a purpose-built manufacturing ERP

Manufacturing is shifting toward industry-specific applications, and these applications are now nearly always delivered in the cloud to maximize adoption, flexibility, visibility, data-driven decision-making, and security, as well as reducing through-life cost.

Benefits of industry-specific manufacturing ERP

Organizations are coming to realize that industry-specific capabilities built into the ERP solution are critical for smooth deployment and headache-free implementation, as well as efficient workflows and reporting. Some key benefits include:

1. Industry-specific cloud ERP offers capabilities that match the way that you do (or should do) business. Proven best practices are already built-in.

2. You can manage the end-to-end ecosystem with visibility and efficiency, operating in real-time to unlock your organization's potential. And because it’s cloud-based, it’s also faster to implement, so you’ll see success more rapidly. Camatic, as an example, quickly stood up a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia—local requirements included.

3. An industry-centric, single view of your business helps you identify variations to expected operational performance early, so exceptions can be analyzed and managed long before your finance teams would typically become aware of them. Your organization can then focus on strategic operational and productivity improvement, fostering a continuous improvement mentality.