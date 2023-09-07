SCB TechX embraces data & AI technology to create 'TechX Data Platform'

SCB TechX Co., Ltd., an expert in digital technology and a provider of Platform-as-a-Service within the SCBX Group is dedicated to ushering in novel capabilities in data and AI technology. Its mission involves the creation of the TechX Data Platform, tailored to empower enterprise clients in seamlessly managing the entire spectrum of data within a unified data platform, achieved through advanced data processing and analysis and infused with machine learning and AI functionalities, all designed to be effortlessly accessible.

The TechX Data Platform, meticulously crafted by seasoned professionals through comprehensive information management, serves the purpose of enhancing operational efficiency and mitigating risks for their valued clientele.

It also acts as a catalyst for businesses to embrace a data-centric approach, propelling them toward becoming data-driven organizations. These efforts align with SCB TechX's vision of emerging as a frontrunner among Southeast Asia's premier technology companies. Their commitment lies in pioneering innovative future-proof solutions that deliver unparalleled customer experiences.