SCB TechX joins forces with VMware, Forming Multi-Cloud Management Platform
SCB TechX, a company specializing in digital technology under the SCBX Group, announced it will collaborate with VMware, an innovator in enterprise software, to develop Multi-Cloud Management Platform and intelligent DevOps as a Service, focusing on delivering the best customer experience.
The new platform will simplify resource management while maintaining cloud service standards, helping developers deliver software applications more quickly, safely, and effectively.
Trirat Suwanprateep, Chief Executive Officer, SCB TechX Co, Ltd., said, “SCB TechX is committed to helping organizations create great customer experiences and successfully develop essential innovations. For this reason, we are focusing on multi-cloud management and have partnered with VMware to advance and optimise the Multi-Cloud Management Platform to improve service delivery and help developers deliver applications faster and more efficiently. SCB TechX is determined to leverage digital technology to develop new services that cater to the needs of today's consumers.”
Ekpawin Sukanan, Country Manager for Thailand, VMware said, “Presently, 73% of enterprises today use two or more clouds and this means a multi-cloud strategy is now a necessity rather than an option. By combining the expertise of a global partner capable of extracting the full value from a platform spanning on-premises, public clouds, and the edge, along with the experience of local partners who can tailor this approach for enterprises in the market, we can better ensure the digital success of enterprises while blazing new trails for businesses to not only survive but thrive in this era of unprecedented opportunity.”