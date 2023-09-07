SCB TechX joins forces with VMware, Forming Multi-Cloud Management Platform

The new platform will simplify resource management while maintaining cloud service standards, helping developers deliver software applications more quickly, safely, and effectively.

Trirat Suwanprateep, Chief Executive Officer, SCB TechX Co, Ltd., said, “SCB TechX is committed to helping organizations create great customer experiences and successfully develop essential innovations. For this reason, we are focusing on multi-cloud management and have partnered with VMware to advance and optimise the Multi-Cloud Management Platform to improve service delivery and help developers deliver applications faster and more efficiently. SCB TechX is determined to leverage digital technology to develop new services that cater to the needs of today's consumers.”