KT, Jasmine team up for Thai AI language model

With the latest partnership, KT said it also aims to create a new market for a non-English language model that is not affiliated with big tech companies.

“When it comes to GPT-3, one of the most representative language models, English is known to make up 92.6 % of its data processing, while Korean and Thai remain at 0.016 % and 0.013 %. Due to a lack of learning data, it has limitations in understanding the cultural and social contexts of a country,” a KT official said.

“We aim to support Jasmine Group to secure its own language model and expand the presence of our Mi:dm model in other nations globally.”

KT’s Mi:dm, a homegrown language model specialized in Korean, is set to make its official debut later this month.

Jie Ye-eun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network