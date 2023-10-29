Japanese firm Murata to manufacture key electronic components in Thailand

Murata Electronics Thailand Co Ltd, a key electronic components supplier of Apple, said last week that the new manufacturing facility at the World Industrial Estate Co Ltd in Lamphun province would open on November 25.

This new factory will manufacture MLCC, which are flagship products for Murata. These components enhance the stability of various mobile devices such as smartphones, computer servers, data sensors, automobiles, and satellites. These MLCCs have a significant global market share of up to 40%.

The geopolitical tensions between the United States and China have affected the electronics industry, leading to what is often referred to as the “tech war”. Murata, among other foreign companies, has decided to relocate its production base from China to mitigate business risks.

Once the construction of this new manufacturing facility is completed, Murata aims to strengthen its MLCC production bases in four countries: Wuxi in China, Singapore, Thailand, and two locations in Japan (Fukui and Izumo). This expansion would not only contribute to Murata's global supply chain, but also mark a significant milestone in the electronics industry of Thailand, the company said.

Murata plans to expand its production capacity by 10% annually. Over the past decade, Murata has already increased its production of MLCC by over three fold. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for MLCC components driven by the adoption of 5G technology, internet of things devices, and other electronics such as smartwatches, computers, servers, and automotive electronics, especially in high-end smartphones where these capacitors can reach up to 1,000-1,200 units per device, the company said.