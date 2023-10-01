Jetro Bangkok urges Thai govt to be prudent about wage hike

Junichiro Kuroda, president of Jetro Bangkok, was expressing concern about the reported plan of the Pheu Thai-led government to implement a daily minimum wage of 600 baht nationwide by 2027 and possibly 400 baht at the beginning of next year.

Kuroda made the comments during a ceremony to open a factory for Murata Electronics (Thailand) Co Ltd in the World Industrial Estate in Lamphun’s Muang district last week.

“I would like the government to consider the impact on the stakeholders carefully by taking both local and foreign investors into account so that Thailand can maintain its competitiveness in the region,” Kuroda said.