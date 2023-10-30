Rethinking Cloud Strategies: Applications and data can run anywhere

This realization has sparked a renewed focus on optimizing data and application placement to maximize business impact while reducing cost and complexity.

Reallocating Eggs

The initial enthusiasm for cloud adoption has led organizations to re-evaluate their strategies. In their rush to the cloud, some organizations may have inadvertently disregarded the importance of finding the right environment for their data and workloads. By matching resources and spending directly with business demands, organizations can reduce over-provisioning and waste while optimizing cloud costs.

To achieve this, organizations must have the ability to scale compute and storage resources. This ensures that the infrastructure can dynamically respond to changing workload requirements, thereby reducing costs associated with underutilized resources. By adopting a cloud operating model that allows for on-demand scaling of resources, organizations can align their infrastructure with business needs, maximizing both efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This shift in perspective positions the cloud as an alternative option rather than a one-size-fits-all destination.