Rethinking Cloud Strategies: Applications and data can run anywhere
In the ever-evolving landscape of cloud computing, organizations in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region are experiencing a paradigm shift. As they rushed toward the cloud, many are now realizing that they may have placed their eggs in the wrong baskets.
This realization has sparked a renewed focus on optimizing data and application placement to maximize business impact while reducing cost and complexity.
Reallocating Eggs
The initial enthusiasm for cloud adoption has led organizations to re-evaluate their strategies. In their rush to the cloud, some organizations may have inadvertently disregarded the importance of finding the right environment for their data and workloads. By matching resources and spending directly with business demands, organizations can reduce over-provisioning and waste while optimizing cloud costs.
To achieve this, organizations must have the ability to scale compute and storage resources. This ensures that the infrastructure can dynamically respond to changing workload requirements, thereby reducing costs associated with underutilized resources. By adopting a cloud operating model that allows for on-demand scaling of resources, organizations can align their infrastructure with business needs, maximizing both efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This shift in perspective positions the cloud as an alternative option rather than a one-size-fits-all destination.
Dynamic Operations
Embracing a hybrid multicloud strategy is paramount for organizations seeking to minimize the impact of misjudged actions and adapt to changing business demands. The ability to allocate resources across the edge, public clouds and on-premises in private clouds provides the necessary agility and flexibility to optimize workloads. Organizations can mix and match workloads in the environment that makes the most sense.
A significant advantage of adopting a hybrid multicloud model is the ability to maintain a consistent operating model across various environments. This eliminates the need to juggle multiple tools, processes, and skill sets, reducing complexity and eliminating time-consuming refactoring when applications need to be moved. By streamlining operations, organizations can contain costs, enhance productivity, and ensure a unified experience across their diverse infrastructure. A holistic IT strategy that seamlessly integrates on-premise, edge, and hybrid multicloud will empower organizations to remain agile and responsive to evolving business needs.
AI Potential
AI-powered applications have emerged as long-term drivers for enterprises. Organizations today are building more AI applications and the ability to run these workloads wherever they desire is crucial. Aligning resources and spending directly with business demands allows organizations to reduce over-provisioning and waste, resulting in lower cloud costs. A hybrid multicloud model offers the necessary flexibility to run AI workloads in the most suitable environments, ensuring optimal performance and cost-efficiency.
Furthermore, hybrid multicloud provides organizations with greater visibility and control over their data, addressing concerns around data governance and compliance. By leveraging the power of AI in diverse environments, organizations can capitalize on the value it brings, irrespective of their infrastructure setup. As compute costs for running AI on-premise or in the public cloud rise, organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of synthesizing AI data closer to the source, even on the network's edge.
Examples of organizations that have sought a flexible hybrid multicloud strategy to help them remain agile and adaptable to changing business needs include:
- In Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Diskominfosan partnered with Nutanix to integrate all 229 government applications into Jogja Smart Service (JSS). This integration significantly improves the delivery of citizen services and transparency and aims to cater to over 217,000 JSS users.
- To distribute pandemic-related financial aid to remote Filipino families who lack access to traditional banking services, Universal Storefront Services Corporation (USSC) leveraged Nutanix to establish cash caravans, ensuring KYC compliance, identity verification, and expedited payment processing. This empowered USSC with enhanced agility, flexibility, and innovation capabilities.
- Future Generali India considered cloud options but found pure cloud to be economically unfeasible due to regulatory requirements for customer data to remain on-premise. They chose the Nutanix Cloud Platform as the optimal solution, providing agility, security, and connectivity to a public cloud while complying with Indian law. Adopting the Nutanix Cloud Platform resulted in a 91% improvement in application response time, enabling insurance distributors to serve customers more efficiently.
The APJ region is currently undergoing a transformative period in cloud computing, with organizations reevaluating their cloud strategies. By placing their eggs in the right baskets, embracing hybrid multicloud and enabling the ultimate cloud flexibility for AI workloads, businesses can maximize their impact, reduce costs and effectively adapt to evolving demands. Nutanix remains at the forefront of this transformation, empowering organizations to navigate the cloud landscape and unlock new business opportunities.
Fetra Syahbana, country manager for Growth and Emerging Market's (GEMS), Nutanix