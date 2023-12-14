Believe Digital’s AI-driven revolution empowers independent artists worldwide
In an era where technology intertwines with daily life, the music industry has been witnessing a surge in independent artists over the past two decades.
This burgeoning wave has disrupted the dominance of major music labels, giving rise to an age when artificial intelligence (AI) meets music, offering a new level of creativity and efficiency.
Remember that time when a catchy tune played in your head? You could sing that hook, but could not remember the name of the artist or their albums?
This is where “Backstage” by Believe comes in.
The platform, integrated with online store systems and operating alongside an AI technological management system, links up with the right target audience to provide effective results.
“It also acts as a connector, storing, retrieving data, as well as calculating artists’ revenue within the digital streaming group", said Somwalee Limrachtamorn, country director for Believe Digital Thailand.
Believe Digital Thailand was founded with the mission of providing independent artists the freedom of creativity and ensuring transparency in benefit management, she added.
TuneCore:
Entry-level for independent artists.
This system requires artists to subscribe to Believe Digital, so they can upload, distribute and monetize their music independently. This self-governing tool generates audience information and sends revenue to the artists.
Believe Digital bought the TuneCore licence in the US and has applied the technology to Thailand’s potential, fast-growing music industry, where independent artists can adeptly use digital tools amid a continuous surge in digital streaming listeners.
Believe label and artist solutions:
This level provides optimal distribution solutions with strategic consultation on several areas, such as video content, marketing, release strategy and royalty reporting.
Artists are upgraded based on indicative data developed by technology, showcasing the artists’ potential for growth and development.
In this phase, the Believe team collaborates with the AI system.
Up to 70% of the work by AI focuses on data collection and analysis to boost streaming numbers, including pitching promotions directly to the target audience on online stores. The remaining 30% addresses challenges to further promote the artists.
Believe Digital caters to both solo artists and label-scale entities, offering personalised services. Labels already being serviced include What the Duck, Small Room, Loveis, Yupp, High Cloud and other independent units.
Believe artist services:
Propelling artists to the top.
At this tier, artists are provided with advanced marketing and promotion services with long-term campaign commitments and global artist development strategies.
This phase offers artists a unique incubation period before they enter the “unicorn” stage.
The primary objective is to propel artists into joining the country’s list of Top 20 artists.
At this stage, the management ratio involves 30% AI system management and a substantial 70% from the digital marketing team, focusing on each artist’s fit in market segments, potential endorsements and concert profiles.
Believe also sponsors music video production without creative restrictions, provided artists deliver quality work.
Sentric System: Managing artists’ incomes
The Sentric System manages artists’ incomes by collecting copyright revenue when a song is used in any other channel, both locally and internationally.
Believe Digital Thailand stands out by using its own technology to meticulously manage artists’ data. The company combines human expertise with data analysis to understand target audiences and devise development strategies.
Currently, Believe Digital has a network spanning 54 countries and is continuously expanding.
“Believe Digital’s core value is to respect the artist’s identity, which means, it will not intervene, confine or checklist artists into a specific promotional framework, even if it means achieving success. Instead, Believe Digital will prioritise the personality, preferences, and comfort of the artist to plan and work,” Somwalee elaborated.
Believe Digital Thailand’s ‘3Cs + T’ principle.
Believe Digital Thailand sticks to the following principles to take care of and promote artists under its wing. The principles are:
• CONSENT: Believe must gain consent from artists in any activities
• CONTROL: Artists have absolute power over their work and manage their own benefits related to their work
• COMPENSATION: Artists receive a fair share from producing and developing their work through AI technology from Believe
• TRANSPARENCY: Believe’s core value is managing artists’ earnings using accurate technology to scan for fake streaming, ensuring transparency at every step
Believe, a leading company specialising in music management in the digital streaming sector for 17 years, is headquartered in France and listed on the Stock Exchange for tech companies in Luxembourg.
In Thailand, Believe Digital has been operating for 10 years with several renowned artists under its wing, including BOWKYLION, Kong Huayrai, Ble Patumrach, Jintara Poonlarp.
“Believe was born to be a distributor that helps connect artists to the streaming platform with a precise AI system,” said Somwalee.
However, she added, success still lies in the hands of the artist and their consistency in producing good work.