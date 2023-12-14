Believe Digital’s AI-driven revolution empowers independent artists worldwide

This burgeoning wave has disrupted the dominance of major music labels, giving rise to an age when artificial intelligence (AI) meets music, offering a new level of creativity and efficiency.

Remember that time when a catchy tune played in your head? You could sing that hook, but could not remember the name of the artist or their albums?

This is where “Backstage” by Believe comes in.

The platform, integrated with online store systems and operating alongside an AI technological management system, links up with the right target audience to provide effective results.

“It also acts as a connector, storing, retrieving data, as well as calculating artists’ revenue within the digital streaming group", said Somwalee Limrachtamorn, country director for Believe Digital Thailand.

Believe Digital Thailand was founded with the mission of providing independent artists the freedom of creativity and ensuring transparency in benefit management, she added.