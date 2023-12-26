From cars to smart homes, AI is changing everything

Education



Based on technologies of text recognition and general natural language processing, AI can quickly and accurately identify images, text, and various functional areas, and through deep learning, repeated training and correcting to adjust its thinking and judgment logic, as well as teach the AI some "standards" to grade paperwork and summarize error-prone contents to enhance their teaching efficiency and quality.

In China, some driving schools are using AI training systems to simulate the real driving scene and give strict and precise instructions to help the trainee learn driving skills.

Autonomous vehicles



The AI is used to build self-driving cars to improve the in-vehicle experience and provide additional systems such as emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and driver-assisted steering.

Nowadays, some companies such as Tesla, Baidu, and Huawei have used machine learning to train computers to think and evolve like humans when it comes to driving in any environment and object detection to avoid accidents.

Text and picture processing



As AI continues to improve in comprehension of natural language and images, it can effectively resolve customer issues and respond to inquiries to provide 24/7 support.

Currently, the AIGC, or AI-generated content tool, can be used in chatting, translation, writing, picture processing and so on.

Healthcare



The AI finds diverse applications in the healthcare sector, such as helping detect diseases, identifying cancer cells, and using the combination of historical data and medical intelligence for the discovery of new drugs.

Recently, doctors at the Chongqing University Cancer Hospital worked with the AI team to complete a thyroid tumour resection. During the surgical planning, the AI automatically identified the lesions and provided multi-dimensional information such as the 3D reconstruction of the surgical area.