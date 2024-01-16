IMF chief says AI will affect almost 40% of jobs worldwide

"We are on the brink of a technological revolution that could jumpstart productivity, boost global growth and raise incomes around the world, yet it could also replace jobs and deepen inequality”, Georgieva said in a blog, citing a new IMF analysis, which examined the potential impact of AI on the global labour market.

Historically, automation and information technology have tended to affect routine tasks, but one of the things that sets AI apart is its ability to impact high-skilled jobs, the blog noted.

"As a result, advanced economies face greater risks from AI - but also more opportunities to leverage its benefits - compared with emerging market and developing economies”, according to the blog. In advanced economies, about 60% of jobs may be impacted by AI.