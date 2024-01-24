Vietnam successfully applies 3D-printing technology to treat bone cancer

Vinmec International General Hospital on January 22 announced its doctors simultaneously replaced both the pelvis and part of the femur in one operation to treat a patient with an extremely rare type of bone cancer.

The surgery used new 3D-printed artificial bones designed by a team of Vietnamese doctors and engineers and tested through nearly 100 simulation situations to achieve the highest optimisation, helping to save lives and speed up recovery time for patients.

Patient Le Dinh Thuan, 63, living in Thanh Hoa Province, has very rare bone cancer of the pelvis. His metastatic cancer has invaded the entire structure surrounding the hip joint, including the pelvis, joint capsule and upper femur.

“The patient needs surgery as soon as possible to prevent the tumour from progressing and becoming invasive while ordering from foreign manufacturers takes at least two months.

The only way to perform accurate and safe surgery is for a team of surgeons to design the artificial bone implant for the patient,” said Prof. Tran Trung Dung, Director of Vinmec Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Centre.

“However, the most difficult problem here is choosing the type of material and how to graft artificial bone to recreate the shape and function of the pelvis after it is cut,” said Prof. Dung.

According to Prof. Dung, in the world, there have been several cases of 3D pelvic replacements reported.

However, to date, there has been no recorded case of simultaneous replacement of the pelvis and upper half of the femur to treat cancer.