WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” to move to Netflix
Netflix is acquiring the streaming rights to WWE’s Monday Night Raw, the wrestling promotion’s flagship show, in a deal valued at just over US$5 billion, pulling the weekly programme away from cable television for the first time in its 31-year history.
Starting in January 2025, Netflix will be the broadcaster of “Raw” in the US, UK, Canada and Latin America, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Netflix also has plans to add other countries and shows over time as part of the 10-year partnership.
“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer, in a statement from Netflix. The deal would lock in significant and predictable economics for Netflix in the years to come, Shapiro added.
Netflix in late 2022, launched a cheaper, ad supported plan. The deal will see loyal fans tuning in every Monday night for appointment viewing.
Raw is currently the top show on Comcast’s USA network. It draws in 17.5 million daily viewers along with trending on X during every Monday night broadcast.
The streaming platform is looking to build on the success of its prior sports programming, the company said in its third quarter report back in October last year. Netflix recently found success with programming like F1’s Drive to Survive or golf’s Full Swing.