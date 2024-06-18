AI and robotics boom creates big opportunities for young Thais

Citing its study, the company said demand for workers in the AI and robotics industry has risen by 37% this year, with salaries starting at 30,000-40,000 baht per month.
Technology companies are generating high revenue thanks to demand across industries for digital solutions to improve competitiveness, sustainability, business image and customer confidence, said Thana Slanvetpan, ARV general manager.
“The demand for workers who are experts in AI, robots, data and automation is high as these skills are specific and new to Thailand,” he said.
He added that the education sector is paying attention by adapting curriculums to meet private sector demand.
Thana said ARV is focusing on developing technology to boost the efficiency of many businesses, such as AI for medical services, robots and automation for the energy business, and carbon credit data analysis systems.
“These solutions will encourage people to introduce solutions to close the technology gap and also expand their utilisation of tech,” he said.
The company is collaborating with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering in developing computer engineering and digital technology courses to meet labour market demand.
ARV also holds activities to encourage youngsters who are interested in AI and robotics to work with the company and show that Thailand can match other countries in terms of career opportunities, Thana said.
“Working in the AI and robotics industry is an interesting choice because competition is not high in terms of people, salary and career path,” he said. “It also has low risk compared with other career paths that are being disrupted by technology.”
ARV said it is also seeking to accelerate development of the AI and robotics ecosystem to support human development, as well as collaborating with relevant agencies to boost technology growth in Thailand.