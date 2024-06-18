AI and robotics boom creates big opportunities for young Thais

Citing its study, the company said demand for workers in the AI and robotics industry has risen by 37% this year, with salaries starting at 30,000-40,000 baht per month.

Technology companies are generating high revenue thanks to demand across industries for digital solutions to improve competitiveness, sustainability, business image and customer confidence, said Thana Slanvetpan, ARV general manager.

“The demand for workers who are experts in AI, robots, data and automation is high as these skills are specific and new to Thailand,” he said.

He added that the education sector is paying attention by adapting curriculums to meet private sector demand.