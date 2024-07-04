Celebrating innovation: Jayata (Thad) Tieanworn’s breakthrough contribution to ScolioBuddy App

About Siriraj Hospital

Founded in 1888 by King Chulalongkorn, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand’s first and largest medical institution. It has a long-standing commitment to serving the Thai population with kindness and care. The hospital continues to uphold its founding principles of altruism and service to all, regardless of gender, class, race, or religion.



A Revolutionary Tool in Scoliosis Detection

Thad’s phone supporter is masterfully designed to work seamlessly with the ScolioBuddy app with the advice of Assistant Professor Doctor Monchai Ruangchainikom, M.D., a renowned orthopedist with over 20 years of expertise in minimal invasive spine surgery. This supporter features an arch that perfectly aligns over the patient’s spine, ensuring the phone remains steady and aligned while capturing accurate measurements. This innovation is crucial for obtaining precise readings of the spine’s curvature, which is essential for diagnosing and monitoring scoliosis.

The measurement process involves the patient performing an Adams forward bend test, where they bend forward at a 90-degree angle to make the spine's curvature more visible. The phone, secured in Thad’s 3D-printed supporter, uses the app to measure the angle of trunk rotation (ATR) with the precision of a ScolioBuddy app. This non-invasive method can be performed at home or school, making regular monitoring accessible and convenient.

"I made several adjustments to the design because I wanted it to fit all phone sizes without having to remove the case. I also wanted the supporter to be long enough to cover the curvature of the back at the angle required for measurement by the doctor." Jayata (Thad) said.