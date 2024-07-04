Celebrating innovation: Jayata (Thad) Tieanworn’s breakthrough contribution to ScolioBuddy App

Thad has designed and 3D-printed an innovative phone supporter for the ScolioBuddy app, ensuring both ease of use and accuracy in measuring spine curvature. This groundbreaking invention which is compatible with all Apple and Android mobile phones and their cases of any size has been met with admiration and approval at the World Scoliosis Awareness Day on June 29, 2024, a major event hosted by Siriraj Hospital and Siriraj H Solutions at ICS Lifestyle Complex.
About Siriraj Hospital
Founded in 1888 by King Chulalongkorn, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand’s first and largest medical institution. It has a long-standing commitment to serving the Thai population with kindness and care. The hospital continues to uphold its founding principles of altruism and service to all, regardless of gender, class, race, or religion.
A Revolutionary Tool in Scoliosis Detection
Thad’s phone supporter is masterfully designed to work seamlessly with the ScolioBuddy app with the advice of Assistant Professor Doctor Monchai Ruangchainikom, M.D., a renowned orthopedist with over 20 years of expertise in minimal invasive spine surgery. This supporter features an arch that perfectly aligns over the patient’s spine, ensuring the phone remains steady and aligned while capturing accurate measurements. This innovation is crucial for obtaining precise readings of the spine’s curvature, which is essential for diagnosing and monitoring scoliosis.
The measurement process involves the patient performing an Adams forward bend test, where they bend forward at a 90-degree angle to make the spine's curvature more visible. The phone, secured in Thad’s 3D-printed supporter, uses the app to measure the angle of trunk rotation (ATR) with the precision of a ScolioBuddy app. This non-invasive method can be performed at home or school, making regular monitoring accessible and convenient.
"I made several adjustments to the design because I wanted it to fit all phone sizes without having to remove the case. I also wanted the supporter to be long enough to cover the curvature of the back at the angle required for measurement by the doctor." Jayata (Thad) said.
Impact and Recognition
Thad’s invention addresses a critical need in scoliosis care. Early detection is vital for managing scoliosis, particularly in adolescents, to prevent severe progression that might require invasive treatments. The ease and affordability of using a smartphone for regular checks significantly lowers the barriers to frequent monitoring, especially for low-income families across Southeast Asia.
The launch event organized by Siriraj H Solutions and Siriraj Hospital, at ICS Lifestyle Complex coinciding with World Scoliosis Awareness Day, was a milestone celebration. Associate Professor Doctor Visit Vamvanij, M.D., Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, delivered an inspiring keynote address at the opening ceremony. Assistant Professor Doctor Sirichai Wilartratsami, M.D., also addressed the attendees, highlighting the importance of innovative solutions like ScolioBuddy in improving healthcare outcomes.
Additionally, more than ten esteemed doctors and specialists in scoliosis, including assistant professors and professors from Siriraj Hospital and Mahidol University, participated in the seminar. They validated and approved how this ScolioBuddy app together with Thad’s phone supporter can be used effectively by their patients, reinforcing the app's practical applications and the importance of Thad’s innovation.
Lasting Impact on Community Health
The development of the ScolioBuddy app, enhanced by Thad’s phone supporter, marks a significant advancement in accessibility to scoliosis care. This innovation exemplifies how young minds can contribute to critical healthcare solutions, making a lasting impact on community health. Thad has generously given the 3D printing file for making his phone supporter to Dr. Pitchaya Rayothee of Sirindhorn School of Prosthetics and Orthotics of Mahidol University, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, ensuring its public availability for education and use.
A Bright Future Ahead
Thad’s remarkable contribution is just the beginning of a brighter future for scoliosis care. His vision and innovation are set to inspire a new generation of young inventors, proving that age is no barrier to making a profound impact. As Thad continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, the world watches with bated breath for his next groundbreaking creation. Here’s to a future where young minds like Thad’s continue to light up the path to better health and brighter possibilities.