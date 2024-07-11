Thailand promotes aspirations to become medical hub

Health security on Thailand’s agenda

“The Thai public health industry has been recognised by the United Nations as a model for developing countries,” said Vice Public Health Minister Thanakrit Jitareerat.

He confirmed that Thailand has a strong public health system, thanks to medical staff excellence and robust medical services.

Thanakrit vowed to work on the 10-year strategy to promote the country as a medical hub in a bid to boost public health security, improve people’s quality of life and stimulate the economy.

“We hope to see collaboration between relevant agencies to achieve the country’s target, which is important for boosting public health security,” he told participants.

Medical device potential

The medical device sector is driven by continuous technology and innovation advancement, which play a crucial role in shaping the future of the global healthcare industry, said Weerawat Meekaew of the Thai Medical Device Technology Industry Association.

Citing a study undertaken by Krungsri Research, he said the Thai medical device sector is likely to grow further as patients increase, society ages and the country faces up to emerging diseases and the growth of medical tourism. He added that medical device exports accounted for 1.2 per cent of Thai GDP.

Over the three years to 2025, domestic sales of medical devices are expected to grow by 5.5-7 per cent annually, he said, adding that the device exports were also anticipated to increase by 6.5-7.5 per cent a year,

High-quality drugs

“Thai-made drugs are high quality and reliable and have the potential to compete in the international market,” said Surachai Ruengsuksilp, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries’ pharmaceutical industry club, adding that the Thai pharmaceutical market was currently valued at US$6.5 billion (236.22 billion baht), and is expected to grow by 5-15 per cent annually. “This is thanks to an ageing society that has boosted the demand for drugs to prevent the risks of developing non-communicable diseases,” he noted.

He confirmed that Thailand has significant potential to become a major producer of advanced and complicated medical products in the biomedical field, adding that the country is a good place for investment in the pharmaceutical industry.

“With the government's support, we hope to increase the market share of Thai-made drugs from 30 per cent to 50 per cent by 2028,” he said.