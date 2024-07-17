Study shows synthetic data can be game-changer for AI development

The study, released on Tuesday, cited synthetic data as a potential solution. It poses significantly lower privacy risks than real data, allowing for the training of machine learning models and the analysis of previously inaccessible data.

Alys Woodward, Gartner's senior director analyst, emphasised the value of synthetic data in addressing privacy concerns and data scarcity in AI development.

"Synthetic data can open a range of opportunities to train machine learning models and analyse data that would not be available if real data were the only option," she explained.

The report then discussed the primary benefits of synthetic data. Among the advantages is its ability to connect information silos without jeopardising sensitive data.

This is especially important in fields like ID verification and automated driver assistance systems (ADAS), where personally identifiable information is frequently requested. Synthetic data can be used to create a variety of datasets for ADAS training, such as different facial expressions, skin colours, and even low-light conditions.

Furthermore, synthetic data provides an alternative to the time-consuming and error-prone process of manual data anonymisation. It enables faster, cheaper, and more convenient access to data that closely resembles the original source while protecting privacy.

Differential privacy techniques can be used to ensure that synthetic data derived from real data is highly unlikely to be deanonymised.

However, there are challenges to the adoption of synthetic data. Maintaining data utility while also ensuring privacy is a delicate balance.