Five groups of iPhone users in Thailand

There are five groups of Thai users of the iPhone, the popular smartphone made by Apple Inc, according to a market survey and statistics of mobile-phone usage from 2019-2024, published by The 1 Insight on Friday.

The data insight platform that focuses on consumer lifestyles said the arrival of the latest iPhone 16 this week has doubled the sales of products in gadget groups compared with the same period in the previous month.

The 1 Insight also found that 40% of iPhone users in Thailand change their smartphones every year, reflecting the success of Apple’s marketing strategy as well as users’ strong interest in new innovations brought by the new models.

According to the survey, iPhone users in Thailand can be categorised in five groups, as follows:

1. Gen Z (18-24 years old): This group comprises young adults who use the iPhone mostly for social media, both consuming and creating content. Popular models among this group are the black iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with storage capacity at 128 gigabytes, which is suitable for their income level.

The survey also found that Gen Z tend to change their phones every year, and use financial services with 0% interest rate as a means to buy new products.

2. Gen Y (25-40 years old): Working people, mostly male, who are interested in modern technology and view mobile phones as an indicator of success and high social status. Thanks to their high income, popular models for this group include iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with high-capacity storage, either in black or natural titanium colour.