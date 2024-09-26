NBTC funds 2 startups developing apps for enhanced public services

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has decided to fund two startups that are developing applications that use Mobile IDs.
Poolsiri Nilkijsaranond, NBTC’s assistant secretary-general of the NBTC Office, said these two startups were chosen by the commission’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest.
The Mobile ID is a service provided by the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administration Department, allowing Thais to use a digital version of their national ID.
The first winner is Nine Net Co Ltd, which has developed applications allowing businesses to accept Mobile IDs and further access clients’ data for filling forms automatically.
The second winner is Urban Room Co Ltd, which has developed the MeVote platform, that allows Thai citizens to use their Mobile ID when casting votes or participating in online surveys.
Poolsiri said the applications developed by Nine Net allow businesses to run with security and efficiency. The MeVote platform, he added, will encourage people to participate in public hearings and share their opinions on social issues.
He said the NBTC has launched a sandbox for the use of Mobile ID and about 150,000 people have accessed it for use at dental clinics, hotels and resorts via the applications created by Nine Net.
Poolsri added that the usage will be expanded to financial institutions.
Nine Net CEO Thinnakorn Laoviroj said his company has linked its Mobile ID system to 2,000 dental clinics for which the company runs back-office management systems. He added that Nine Net uses Mobile IDs to register clients for dental clinics.
Apart from this, he said, Nine Net has developed another application for hotels to check in guests by simply scanning a QR code, without having to fill in the information manually.
Once scanned, the app will link to the Mobile ID system and draw personal information from its database. The app will also automatically report guests’ names and information to the local administration department.
He said his company aims to expand the number of hotels using its application to 50% from 25% currently.
Thansorn Pornpanyapat, a director at Urban Room, said the MeVote application allowed members of the public to easily and conveniently participate in online public hearings and opinion surveys.
He said since the MeVote platform is linked to the Mobile ID system, it can solve the issue of fake identities that erode the credibility of voting results.
He added that MeVote would also generate more public interest in surveys as completing them will become more convenient.