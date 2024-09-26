NBTC funds 2 startups developing apps for enhanced public services

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has decided to fund two startups that are developing applications that use Mobile IDs.

Poolsiri Nilkijsaranond, NBTC’s assistant secretary-general of the NBTC Office, said these two startups were chosen by the commission’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest.

The Mobile ID is a service provided by the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administration Department, allowing Thais to use a digital version of their national ID.

The first winner is Nine Net Co Ltd, which has developed applications allowing businesses to accept Mobile IDs and further access clients’ data for filling forms automatically.