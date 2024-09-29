Suriya ready to consider AI and tech adoption to tackle traffic, disasters

“If Huawei’s technology can boost the efficiency of traffic management and disaster prevention, it will be a good opportunity to promote Thailand as a regional transport hub in line with the government’s policy,” Suriya said.
He added that the ministry was ready to set up a working team to study the feasibility of technology adoption if the Chinese company were interested.
Huawei executive Richard Liu said the company has proposed Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and AI to Thai transport agencies for supporting land, water, rail and air transport, as well as disaster detection and forecast.
He affirmed that the technology was very effective in China, saying that it could reduce manpower needs by 66%, operation cost by 30% and energy consumption by 17%.
Liu said that Huawei has come up with a smart plan to drive Thailand as a regional transport and tourism hub. The plan comprises cutting edge technology to boost transport efficiency around the clock, prevent errors and reduce energy consumption.
For instance, intelligent security protection to prevent errors in freight forwarding, intelligent horizontal transportation to reduce energy consumption by 10%, and transportation operation coordination centre for monitoring all transport.
Moreover, AI analysis would help boost traffic management and transport, which would be in line with the Transport Ministry’s promotion of transport connectivity and the government’s policy to augment its ability to deal with disasters, he added.