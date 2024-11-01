Two overseas companies investing THB60 bn in data centres

Digitalland Services, a subsidiary of China-based technology company GDS, will invest 28 billion baht in its data centre, also in Chonburi province.

GDS offers data centre service in China and Southeast Asia, and it has planned to open service in Thailand in 2026.

Both projects are hyperscale data centres which have high potential in data processing, and are able to support the expansion of cloud service in ASEAN, board secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

He added that these projects would enable Thailand to offer data centre service to other Southeast Asian countries.

“These projects could enhance Thailand’s digital infrastructure, which could support the public and business sectors in the transition towards the digital era,” he said.