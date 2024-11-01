Two overseas companies investing THB60 bn in data centres

Quartz Computing, a subsidiary of the US-based technology conglomerate holding company Alphabet, would invest 32.76 billion baht in its data centre.
As Alphabet is the parent company of US-based tech giant Google, this project is in line with Google’s plan to set up its new data centre and regional cloud service in Thailand.
This data centre in Chonburi province will be Google’s fifth centre in Asia, and it is scheduled to be opened early 2027.
Digitalland Services, a subsidiary of China-based technology company GDS, will invest 28 billion baht in its data centre, also in Chonburi province.
GDS offers data centre service in China and Southeast Asia, and it has planned to open service in Thailand in 2026.
Both projects are hyperscale data centres which have high potential in data processing, and are able to support the expansion of cloud service in ASEAN, board secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.
He added that these projects would enable Thailand to offer data centre service to other Southeast Asian countries.
“These projects could enhance Thailand’s digital infrastructure, which could support the public and business sectors in the transition towards the digital era,” he said.
According to the BOI, Thai and foreign companies have requested investment support for 47 projects related to data centres and cloud services worth over 173 billion baht.
Foreign companies that have sought investment support are from the US, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and India.