Ransomware continues to pummel organisations in Southeast Asia

To protect your business from ransomware attacks, Kaspersky’s experts recommend the following:

1. Always keep software updated on all the devices to prevent attackers from exploiting vulnerabilities and infiltrating the organisation’s network.

2. Promptly install available patches for commercial VPN solutions providing access for remote employees and acting as gateways in your network.

3. Back up data regularly and ensure they can be accessed quickly when needed or in an emergency.

4. Avoid downloading and installing pirated software or software from unknown/unverified sources.

5. Assess and audit your supply chain and managed services access to your environment. Kaspersky offers compromise assessment services.

6. Do not expose remote desktop/management services (such as RDP, MSSQL, etc.) to public networks unless necessary and always use strong passwords, two-factor authentication and firewall rules for them.

7. Monitor access and activity by having visibility over the network to spot any unusual activity, and controlling user access on an as-needed, and as-required basis to minimise risks of unauthorised access and data leak.

8. Set up a security operation centre (SOC) using an SIEM (security information and event management) tool like Kaspersky Unified Monitoring and Analysis Platform, a unified console for monitoring and analysing information security incidents, and solutions such as Kaspersky Next XDR Expert, a robust cybersecurity solution that defends against sophisticated cyber threats.

9. Use the latest Threat Intelligence information to have in-depth visibility into cyber threats targeting your organisation and provide your InfoSec professionals with the most comprehensive and up-to-date information regarding potential malicious actors and their TTPs.

10. Educate employees and improve their cybersecurity literacy through tools such as Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform - Employees should be aware of the risks of cybersecurity threats and how to protect themselves and their organisations from them.

11. Employ Kaspersky Professional Services to optimise the workload of your heavily challenged IT department. Kaspersky experts assess the state of your current IT security, then deploy and configure Kaspersky software quickly and properly to ensure hassle-free ongoing performance.

12. If your company does not have a dedicated IT security function and only has generalist IT admins who may lack the specialist skills required for expert-level detection and response solutions, consider subscribing to a managed service such as Kaspersky MDR. This would instantly boost your security capabilities by an order of magnitude while allowing you to focus on building in-house expertise.

13. For the protection of very small businesses, use solutions intended to help you manage your cybersecurity even without having an IT administrator on board. Kaspersky Small Office Security provides you with hands-off security due to 'install and forget' protection and saves the budget which is crucial, particularly in the early stages of business development.