Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to grow by 14% in 2025

Following a decline in 2023, semiconductor revenue is rebounding and expected to record double-digit growth in 2024 and 2025 (see Table 1). "The growth is driven by a continued surge in AI-related semiconductor demand and recovery in electronic production, while demand from the automotive and industrial sectors continues to be weak," said Rajeev Rajput, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.

In the near term, the memory market and graphics processing units (GPUs) will bolster semiconductor revenue globally.

The worldwide memory revenue market is forecast to record 20.5% growth in 2025, to total $196.3 billion. Sustained undersupply in 2024 will fuel NAND prices up 60% in 2024, but they are poised to decline by 3% in 2025. With lower supply and a softer pricing landscape in 2025, NAND flash revenue is forecast to total $75.5 billion in 2025, up 12% from 2024.