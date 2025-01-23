Thailand ready to march into digital economy and AI era: Pichai

He made the remarks while speaking on “Leaving Asia’s Comfort Zone” at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, which runs until Friday.
Thailand has potential to adapt in the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI), he said, adding the country is paying attention to enabling human resources to maximise benefits from AI.
Infrastructure development, such as boosting electricity production capacity and investment in data centre and print circuit board industries, is also important because these will help boost AI efficiency, he explained.
He added that several multinational companies were interested to invest in Thailand’s AI and cloud computing, such as United Arab Emirates- based G42.
Pichai highlighted that boosting AI literacy among workers and the elderly were crucial to make sure that they won’t be left behind during the transition. However, attracting digital nomads to Thailand is also necessary, he said.
He affirmed that Thailand has readiness in infrastructure to support digital nomads, such as high-speed internet, public health system, accommodation and tourist attractions.
“This talk is an opportunity to show Thailand’s readiness to be open for collaboration and investment from many countries in AI, data centre and PCB industries, especially ASEAN members to drive the transition towards a digital economy and the smart technology era together,” he said.
Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, praised Thailand for its role in driving ASEAN towards the digital economy, saying that the Digital Economy Framework Agreement will mark the first step on AI adaptation.