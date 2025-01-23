Thailand ready to march into digital economy and AI era: Pichai

He made the remarks while speaking on “Leaving Asia’s Comfort Zone” at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, which runs until Friday.

Thailand has potential to adapt in the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI), he said, adding the country is paying attention to enabling human resources to maximise benefits from AI.

Infrastructure development, such as boosting electricity production capacity and investment in data centre and print circuit board industries, is also important because these will help boost AI efficiency, he explained.

He added that several multinational companies were interested to invest in Thailand’s AI and cloud computing, such as United Arab Emirates- based G42.