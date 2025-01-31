Thailand eyes autonomous aerial vehicles for remote medicine delivery

The Public Health Ministry’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) is exploring the use of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for delivering medicines to remote areas.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that he had directed the institute’s secretary-general to investigate the feasibility of deploying China’s EHang AAV in Thailand, adding that the secretary-general has confirmed the AAVs’ suitability for medical deliveries.
The EHang AAVs require a single operator and can accommodate two to three passengers, and have already been approved for use in China.
Somsak said he has instructed NIEM to thoroughly assess whether the AAV can operate under Thai aviation laws with one pilot and one passenger. He said amending these laws would be essential to support the integration of emerging technologies in emergency medicine.
The EHang AAV was specifically designed for enabling effective delivery of medical supplies and patient transport. These vehicles can help medical personnel reach remote locations affected by traffic or environmental challenges.
In May 2022, EHang formed a strategic partnership with the CP Group to establish a joint venture for AAV sales and urban air mobility operations in Thailand.
In December last year, EHang conducted its first passenger flights in Thailand, authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. The company plans to conduct further flight tests and aims to initiate commercial services in regions such as Phuket and Koh Samui this year.