Thailand eyes autonomous aerial vehicles for remote medicine delivery

The Public Health Ministry’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) is exploring the use of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for delivering medicines to remote areas.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that he had directed the institute’s secretary-general to investigate the feasibility of deploying China’s EHang AAV in Thailand, adding that the secretary-general has confirmed the AAVs’ suitability for medical deliveries.