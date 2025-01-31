India to develop its own AI model in next 10 months:Vaishnaw

India’s large language model (LLM) is expected to be ready within the next 10 months, said the Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

“We have created the framework, and it is being launched today. Our focus is on building AI models that maintain the Indian context and culture,” he said at a press conference on the India AI Mission.

He said the project will be supported by the India AI Compute Facility which has procured 18,693 GPUs to facilitate the creation of a LLM designed specifically for India.