NBTC releases guidelines for telecom spectrum auction

According to the NBTC’s draft announcement regarding international mobile telecommunications, each spectrum licence has a tenure of 13-15 years, including 850 megahertz, 1500MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 26 gigahertz.

The auction start prices range from 423 million baht for the 26GHz spectrum to 6.60 billion baht for the 850MHz spectrum.