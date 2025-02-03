NBTC releases guidelines for telecom spectrum auction

According to the NBTC’s draft announcement regarding international mobile telecommunications, each spectrum licence has a tenure of 13-15 years, including 850 megahertz, 1500MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 26 gigahertz.
The auction start prices range from 423 million baht for the 26GHz spectrum to 6.60 billion baht for the 850MHz spectrum.
Auction winners must pay in instalments, 50% in the first year and 25% each in the second and third years.
An exception was made for the 26GHz spectrum, whose winner must pay in full.
The announcement also stipulated that spectrum licence holders should prepare cybersecurity and personal-data protection plans to ensure safety and reliability of their network.
“Licence holders must submit a cybersecurity and a personal-data protection plans to the NBTC at least three months before the start of service,” the NBTC said, adding that licence holders should strictly adhere to laws and the commission’s announcements.