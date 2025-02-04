Can tech resolve Thailand’s inequality challenge?

Sutapa pointed to several technological interventions that could transform this landscape.

“Digital lending platforms can revolutionise credit access by dramatically expanding assessment variables,” she explained. While traditional banks typically use 20-25 variables to evaluate creditworthiness, innovative digital platforms can now employ up to 2,000 variables, potentially opening financial opportunities for previously excluded populations.

The government is already taking steps towards creating comprehensive digital infrastructure. Initiatives focus on reskilling the population and implementing economic measures that benefit all societal levels, with particular attention to marginalised groups including people with disabilities and those in remote areas.

However, Sutapa warned that technology is not a panacea.

“Readily available technology can exacerbate inequalities if not shared equitably,” she cautioned. The key lies in ensuring accessible digital infrastructure at low costs and fostering fair competition.

Particularly promising are advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Were it to draw inspiration from Singapore's model of reducing AI usage costs for developing SMEs, Thailand could potentially unlock significant economic potential.

