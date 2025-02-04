Can tech resolve Thailand’s inequality challenge?

In a groundbreaking analysis, digital technology expert Sutapa Amornwivat has highlighted technology’s critical role in addressing Thailand’s profound economic disparities, calling for strategic policy interventions to ensure equitable technological access.
Speaking about the nation's economic landscape at the Go Thailand 2025 seminar on “Tech for Inclusive Growth: AI Addressing Inequality” on Monday evening, Sutapa, founder and CEO of Abacus Digital, emphasised that technology must be a great equaliser, not a divider.
“Policies must be established to enable small individuals in society to fully innovate and use technology wisely, preventing anyone from being left behind,” she stated.
Despite being the second-largest economy in ASEAN, Thailand faces significant wealth inequality. The wealthiest 10 per cent of the population earn over half of the country's GDP, leaving the remaining 90 per cent to share the remaining resources.
Sutapa pointed to several technological interventions that could transform this landscape.
“Digital lending platforms can revolutionise credit access by dramatically expanding assessment variables,” she explained. While traditional banks typically use 20-25 variables to evaluate creditworthiness, innovative digital platforms can now employ up to 2,000 variables, potentially opening financial opportunities for previously excluded populations.
The government is already taking steps towards creating comprehensive digital infrastructure. Initiatives focus on reskilling the population and implementing economic measures that benefit all societal levels, with particular attention to marginalised groups including people with disabilities and those in remote areas.
However, Sutapa warned that technology is not a panacea.
“Readily available technology can exacerbate inequalities if not shared equitably,” she cautioned. The key lies in ensuring accessible digital infrastructure at low costs and fostering fair competition.
Particularly promising are advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Were it to draw inspiration from Singapore's model of reducing AI usage costs for developing SMEs, Thailand could potentially unlock significant economic potential.
The workforce skills challenge remains acute. Amornwivat shared a personal perspective: "When I graduated 20 years ago, I earned three times more than someone with a high school diploma. Today, graduates earn only marginally more than high school leavers."
With approximately 45 per cent of the economy remaining informal and 42 per cent of households relying on informal loans, technological innovation represents a beacon of hope.
“By creating an ecosystem that enables ordinary individuals to become innovators who solve their community’s challenges, we can bridge the gap between the rich and the poor,” Sutapa concluded, highlighting that as Thailand stands at this technological crossroads, the potential for meaningful, inclusive economic transformation appears more promising than ever.