NRCT urges more innovation development

Thailand should develop innovation further to boost the country’s competitiveness globally, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) director Wipharat Dee-ong said on Monday.
She noted that innovation is key to driving economic growth and developing society, saying that the NRCT is taking a leading role in raising innovation competitiveness in terms of education, research and development, and entrepreneur support.
Among 133 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, Thailand climbed from 43rd to 41st, she explained, adding that Thailand’s innovation competitiveness was ranked third in ASEAN.
Thailand’s innovation competitiveness was better than the average competitiveness among 34 upper middle-income economies, she added.
Wipharat noted that Thailand had done well in four of seven criteria under the GII:
Despite the developments in Thailand’s innovation competitiveness, it also has weaknesses in some areas that should be improved to drive towards the future, she said.