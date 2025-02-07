‘Fahsai’ proving its worth in mitigating air pollution

A new air purifying tower designed to mitigate the impact of PM2.5 pollution at the city level has been developed by the Research & Innovation for Sustainability Centre (RISC) under Thai property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC).
Named “Fahsai”, the tower features high-speed blades to draw air into the system, separating dust and water droplets with jet venturi scrubber technology that can reduce dust up to 120,000 cubic metres per hour, Singh Intrachooto, chief adviser to RISC, said.
Fahsai has been installed in many areas, such as True Digital Park in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district and at the University of Phayao, where it has mitigated air pollution by 50% and 40% respectively, he explained.
Singh further explained that the smaller “Fahsai Mini” has been installed at MQDC headquarters at the DTGO Campus in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.
The smaller version is easier to move and install, but is still able to reduce dust up to 60,000 cubic metres per hour, covering around 12,000 square metres or a big football pitch, he said.
He said RISC has appointed Dee Supreme as distributor of Fahsai, adding that several organisations have already made purchases, the latest being the National Science Museum Thailand, where it will be installed this month.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.