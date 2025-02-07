‘Fahsai’ proving its worth in mitigating air pollution

Fahsai has been installed in many areas, such as True Digital Park in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district and at the University of Phayao, where it has mitigated air pollution by 50% and 40% respectively, he explained.

Singh further explained that the smaller “Fahsai Mini” has been installed at MQDC headquarters at the DTGO Campus in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

The smaller version is easier to move and install, but is still able to reduce dust up to 60,000 cubic metres per hour, covering around 12,000 square metres or a big football pitch, he said.