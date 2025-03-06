Southeast Asia chip sector seen holding up

Lower costs and experienced partnerships with the electronics sector will still help the region draw continued investments in the chipmaking industry, even as it faces new pressures, they said.

Rujipun Assarut, a senior researcher with the Kasikorn Research Center in Bangkok, said the US will find it difficult to gain unshakable competitiveness in the semiconductor industry due to the higher cost of production in the country.

"ASEAN countries still enjoy advantages, particularly in terms of assembly and testing," Rujipun said.

As Southeast Asia's major production base for home appliances and electric vehicles, and given its strengths as a regional logistics center, Thailand has great advantages for the development of the semiconductor industry and attracting foreign investment, Rujipun said.