Thailand Boosts Cyber Defences with 100,000-Strong Security Workforce

Thailand is significantly bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities with the successful completion of the second phase of a national training programme that has equipped over 100,000 individuals with crucial cyber skills.
The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), aims to bring Thailand's cyber defences in line with international standards.
At a closing ceremony presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and DE Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) celebrated the achievements of the "Intensive Cybersecurity Capacity Building Program II" and recognised outstanding alumni of the newly established Thailand National Cyber Academy (THNCA).
Prasert emphasised the pivotal role of cybersecurity in building trust as Thailand embraces a fully digital era.
He stated that the Ministry's "The Growth Engine of Thailand" policy prioritises the development of both digital infrastructure and a skilled workforce to drive sustainable economic, social, and national security.
He also stressed the urgency of tackling cybercrime, including fraudulent accounts, call centre scams, and online gambling, through enhanced inter-agency cooperation, faster account freezing mechanisms, and the creation of a "Cyber Alert Centre" to counter international cyber threats.
This will involve upgrading cyber coordination across government and private sectors and promoting the use of secure government cloud systems.
"The certificates awarded today represent more than just achievement; they are the driving force behind Thailand's digital security. This programme marks not an end, but a beginning towards a future where Thailand possesses robust cybersecurity capabilities on the global stage," Prasert affirmed.
Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the NCSA, explained that the programme, delivered by THNCA under the NCSA's guidance and with support from the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund, systematically elevates cybersecurity skills at all levels.
Phase 2 of the project surpassed its target, training over 13,000 individuals from critical infrastructure organisations, regulatory bodies, government agencies, the private sector, and the general public.
A notable success was a 12% increase in the number of professionals in Thailand achieving the internationally recognised CISSP certification, rising from 385 to 431.
The programme's success underscores the quality of training provided and its tangible impact on skill development. It included specialised courses in areas such as cyber threat intelligence, ethical hacking, operational technology security, digital forensics, and high-level cyber risk management for executives.
A key outcome of the initiative is the official launch of the Thailand National Cyber Academy (THNCA). This academy will serve as a national centre for cybersecurity learning, research, and personnel development, with the ambition of becoming a globally competitive source of expertise.