Thailand Boosts Cyber Defences with 100,000-Strong Security Workforce

Thailand is significantly bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities with the successful completion of the second phase of a national training programme that has equipped over 100,000 individuals with crucial cyber skills.

The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), aims to bring Thailand's cyber defences in line with international standards.

At a closing ceremony presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and DE Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) celebrated the achievements of the "Intensive Cybersecurity Capacity Building Program II" and recognised outstanding alumni of the newly established Thailand National Cyber Academy (THNCA).

Prasert emphasised the pivotal role of cybersecurity in building trust as Thailand embraces a fully digital era.

He stated that the Ministry's "The Growth Engine of Thailand" policy prioritises the development of both digital infrastructure and a skilled workforce to drive sustainable economic, social, and national security.

