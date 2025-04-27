ETDA launches \"DPS Trust Every Click\" Campaign for Digital Platform Standards

Chaichana Mitrpant, Director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), revealed that Thai people are increasingly familiar and comfortable with conducting online transactions via digital platforms.

This is reflected in data from the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (NDESC), which forecasts that by 2025, private sector digital consumption will grow by 7.6% compared to 2024, outpacing the overall national consumption growth, which is expected to be 3.3%.

The main factor driving this growth is consumer behaviour, with more people using digital platforms for daily activities.

This trend is also contributing to the expected value of Thailand's digital economy in 2025, which is projected to reach 4.8 trillion baht, growing by 7.3% from the previous year, and expanding at a rate 2.6 times faster than the country's overall GDP.

However, Thailand continues to face and challenges related to digital platform transactions. According to statistics from the 1212ETDA Online Fraud and Complaint Centre, there were 35,358 complaints in 2024, the majority of which were related to online scams and the use of illegal websites, such as online gambling platforms and fraudulent sites designed to steal money from users. These issues accounted for 74% of the total complaints.