ETDA works to make Thailand a digital leader in the region

The agency, which has played a pivotal role in driving the country's digital transformation over the past 14 years, is seeking to increase the digital economy's contribution to GDP to 30% by 2027 and rank Thailand among the top 30 nations globally in terms of digital competitiveness.

“We are committed to creating a robust digital infrastructure that supports innovation and growth. This includes investing in document management systems, promoting digital platform services, and fostering a data-driven economy,” ETDA executive director Chaichana Mitrpant told a press briefing on Thursday, before highlighting the four key objectives for 2025.