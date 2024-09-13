ETDA works to make Thailand a digital leader in the region

The agency, which has played a pivotal role in driving the country's digital transformation over the past 14 years, is seeking to increase the digital economy's contribution to GDP to 30% by 2027 and rank Thailand among the top 30 nations globally in terms of digital competitiveness.
“We are committed to creating a robust digital infrastructure that supports innovation and growth. This includes investing in document management systems, promoting digital platform services, and fostering a data-driven economy,” ETDA executive director Chaichana Mitrpant told a press briefing on Thursday, before highlighting the four key objectives for 2025.
“A skilled and digitally literate workforce is vital for our digital future. We will invest in training and development programmes to equip Thais with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age,” Chaichana said.
ETDA is also actively working to address concerns related to foreign digital platforms and developing regulations to ensure that foreign platforms comply with Thai standards and are subject to oversight.
Chaichana emphasised the importance of these initiatives in creating a confident digital future for all Thais. By investing in digital infrastructure, promoting digital adoption, and developing a skilled digital workforce, ETDA aims to position Thailand as a leading digital economy in the region.