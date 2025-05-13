Higher Education Ministry backs 3 policies to boost women in research

Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi stated that Thailand has clearly demonstrated its commitment to promoting the role of women in science, research and innovation, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 on gender equality.
She noted that Thailand has long placed importance on lifelong learning and advanced skills training, with a focus on empowering women through inclusive education and the development of new skills to keep pace with the digital age and knowledge-based economy.
Supamas added that this approach aligns with data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), which shows that women account for 53 per cent of researchers in Thailand—making it one of the few countries in the world where women researchers outnumber men.
To further promote gender equality in Thailand’s innovation ecosystem, Supamas said the Higher Education Ministry has been tasked with formulating a proactive policy agenda to enhance women's participation in science, technology and innovation, from the education system through to research sectors.
This agenda will be implemented through three key initiatives:
Supamas reaffirmed the ministry’s pride in the contributions of Thai women scientists to national development in sectors such as health, the environment, agriculture, energy and digital technology.
“We are committed to advancing gender equality within the innovation ecosystem so that Thai science can grow inclusively, with contributions from all genders,” she said.
Cherdchai Chaivaivid, ambassador and permanent representative of Thailand to the UN in New York, stated that the Higher Education Minister’s announcement was presented during the Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the SDGs (STI Forum) on May 7.
He said this announcement reinforced Thailand’s role as a leading nation in promoting gender equality in science on the international stage.
Cherdchai affirmed his readiness to support and promote international recognition and collaboration on this issue, alongside the development of Thai science, to foster sustainable and inclusive development.