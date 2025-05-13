Higher Education Ministry backs 3 policies to boost women in research

Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi stated that Thailand has clearly demonstrated its commitment to promoting the role of women in science, research and innovation, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 on gender equality.

She noted that Thailand has long placed importance on lifelong learning and advanced skills training, with a focus on empowering women through inclusive education and the development of new skills to keep pace with the digital age and knowledge-based economy.

Supamas added that this approach aligns with data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), which shows that women account for 53 per cent of researchers in Thailand—making it one of the few countries in the world where women researchers outnumber men.