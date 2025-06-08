Thailand’s AI bill prioritises responsible use and rights protection

The bill is currently open for public consultation until June 9, with the aim of establishing a clear and transparent legal framework to address the use of high-risk AI applications, including issues related to rights violations, security, and civil liberties.

"AI is a crucial driver of the digital economy and a tool to enhance citizens' quality of life," said Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary of the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.

"However, the rapid growth of this technology presents ethical, transparency, and accountability challenges. A comprehensive governance framework is essential to ensure that regulation does not become an obstacle to innovation," he added.