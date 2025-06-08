Thailand’s AI bill prioritises responsible use and rights protection

The bill is currently open for public consultation until June 9, with the aim of establishing a clear and transparent legal framework to address the use of high-risk AI applications, including issues related to rights violations, security, and civil liberties.
"AI is a crucial driver of the digital economy and a tool to enhance citizens' quality of life," said Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary of the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.
"However, the rapid growth of this technology presents ethical, transparency, and accountability challenges. A comprehensive governance framework is essential to ensure that regulation does not become an obstacle to innovation," he added.
Sak Segkhoonthod, senior adviser at the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), explained that Thailand currently relies on a soft law approach, using guidelines to regulate AI. However, as technology becomes increasingly complex, this approach may not be sufficient in the future.
The new bill has been designed to implement tiered regulation based on risk levels. High-risk AI systems will be subject to stringent measures, while general AI applications will follow best practice guidelines.
Key considerations include AI accountability, algorithmic transparency, and safeguards for AI systems that may impact human rights.
ETDA is working alongside experts from the AI Governance Centre (AIGC) and other relevant agencies to ensure that these guidelines reflect Thailand’s context and align with global developments.
The core content of the bill encompasses three main dimensions:
The use of high-risk AI systems, particularly in healthcare, finance, and government services, will require transparent oversight, specialised regulatory bodies, and adaptive governance to keep pace with technological advancements.
The development of AI legislation must also go hand in hand with improving human resources and national infrastructure. This includes technical expertise, ethical standards, and practical implementation across various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and public administration.
Another crucial aspect is the design of a data-sharing system that takes digital sovereignty into account, balancing data ownership, open-source accessibility, and domestic data security.
Sak concluded that the AI bill is not merely a technical regulation but a "tool for shaping the future," guiding Thailand’s AI development towards responsible progress while protecting human dignity in the digital era.
He emphasised the importance of public participation in setting collective governance rules that benefit all members of society.