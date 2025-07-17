Thailand Eyes Single-Step Nuclear Licensing to Accelerate SMR Adoption

Thailand is being urged to adopt a single-step licensing model to fast-track the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as it aims to incorporate nuclear power into its energy mix by 2037.

The recommendation came from Dr Wison Luangdilok of H2Technology, LLC, USA, during a special lecture at the ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW) in Bangkok.

Under the theme "Empowering Digital Transformation in Sustainable Energy Towards Net Zero," the event highlighted the strategic pathway for SMRs in Southeast Asia, emphasising policy, regulatory, and technological readiness for clean, safe, and sustainable nuclear energy.

The Safety and Promise of SMRs

Dr Wison explained that SMRs are inherently safer than conventional reactors, many of which have been in operation for decades. Modern SMRs, like those from New Scale, boast a Core Damage Frequency (CDF) as low as 10

−8, making them at least 10 times safer than the latest light water reactors.

While using multiple SMRs to match the output of one large reactor might bring the overall CDF risk closer, their modular nature offers flexibility and enhanced safety features.

Thailand's Nuclear Readiness and Regional Context

Deploying nuclear energy for the first time requires extensive readiness, encompassing technology, legal frameworks, public acceptance, education, and infrastructure to ensure safe management.

This includes selecting reactor technology, identifying suitable sites, gaining public support, establishing national licensing regulations, developing skilled personnel, and managing long-term spent fuel.