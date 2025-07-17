Thailand Eyes Single-Step Nuclear Licensing to Accelerate SMR Adoption

Thailand is being urged to adopt a single-step licensing model to fast-track the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as it aims to incorporate nuclear power into its energy mix by 2037.
The recommendation came from Dr Wison Luangdilok of H2Technology, LLC, USA, during a special lecture at the ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW) in Bangkok.
Under the theme "Empowering Digital Transformation in Sustainable Energy Towards Net Zero," the event highlighted the strategic pathway for SMRs in Southeast Asia, emphasising policy, regulatory, and technological readiness for clean, safe, and sustainable nuclear energy.
The Safety and Promise of SMRs
Dr Wison explained that SMRs are inherently safer than conventional reactors, many of which have been in operation for decades. Modern SMRs, like those from New Scale, boast a Core Damage Frequency (CDF) as low as 10
−8, making them at least 10 times safer than the latest light water reactors.
While using multiple SMRs to match the output of one large reactor might bring the overall CDF risk closer, their modular nature offers flexibility and enhanced safety features.
Thailand's Nuclear Readiness and Regional Context
Deploying nuclear energy for the first time requires extensive readiness, encompassing technology, legal frameworks, public acceptance, education, and infrastructure to ensure safe management.
This includes selecting reactor technology, identifying suitable sites, gaining public support, establishing national licensing regulations, developing skilled personnel, and managing long-term spent fuel.
Across East Asia, nuclear power is already a major player, with Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan generating 112 gigawatts (GW), surpassing the US.
China alone plans to add another 52 GW in the next decade, potentially becoming the world leader.
In Southeast Asia, Vietnam had initially approved large nuclear projects before cancelling them, but now aims for 6.4 GW by 2030-2035. Indonesia has over 40 years of nuclear research experience and plans for domestic uranium production.
The Philippines, which completed its first nuclear plant in 1984 but never operated it due to political factors, is now considering its revival.
Thailand has a history of considering and then shelving nuclear plans, most recently after the Fukushima accident in 2011. However, Dr. Wisant noted significant recent progress.
Since 2019, the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) has diligently laid legal groundwork for nuclear facility licensing, issuing several ministerial regulations.
Crucially, Thailand signed a "123 Agreement" with the US in early 2023, enabling engagement with American nuclear technology firms, and has joined essential nuclear conventions.
These steps indicate Thailand is meticulously building its regulatory foundation.
Thailand's ambition is to have around 600 megawatts (MW) of SMR capacity by 2037.
Dr Wison cautioned that to meet this target, construction would likely need to begin 3-4 years prior, meaning a technology decision might be required by 2030.
This could still be early given the global development trajectory of SMR technologies.
Streamlining Approval: The Single-Step Advantage
Dr Wison presented two licensing models:
Two-step licensing: A long-standing method (nearly 70 years) requiring separate construction and operational permits, with repeated inspections at each stage.
Single-step licensing: A newer, more efficient approach where reactor developers secure Standard Design Certification from regulators first. Once certified, clients can adopt this pre-approved design without repetitive technology reviews.
Dr Wison strongly advocated for countries like Thailand to consider the single-step approach to expedite deployment.
Challenges in Technology Selection
Selecting SMR technology remains a complex task, as many designs are still under development. It's estimated to take another 5-6 years to see a comprehensive picture of SMR technologies in truly operational plants.
Key selection criteria include safety features, technological readiness, and efficiency.
A significant challenge is the new nuclear fuels accompanying SMRs, which differ from those in light water reactors, presenting a lack of management experience. Furthermore, most Asian nations cannot consider nuclear waste recycling due to non-proliferation concerns.
Dr Wison cited the UK's first SMR competition, where Rolls-Royce emerged victorious, likely due to its Generic Design Assessment (GDA) being at a more advanced stage (Stage 3) compared to most competitors. This underscores the critical importance of design certification readiness.
In conclusion, Dr Wison advised that if ASEAN nations, such as Vietnam with its ambitious plans, seek large nuclear power plants soon, they might need to stick with the latest large light water reactors.
For Thailand, with its 2037 SMR target, there's still time for preparation, but a decision on SMR technology will likely be needed within the next seven years – potentially before SMRs are fully mature globally.