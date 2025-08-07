Google denies AI caused traffic decline, attributes it to changing user behaviour

It attributes the decline to shifting user behaviour, as younger generations increasingly rely on TikTok and Reddit instead of Google Search.

Reports from several research organisations confirm a steady decline in website traffic from Google search results, particularly among media outlets, news sites, and niche blogs. Meanwhile, social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit have become increasingly popular starting points for searches among younger users.

Despite these findings, Google has firmly stated that AI is not the main reason for the decline in website traffic.

Liz Reid, Google’s Vice President of Search, clarified in a blog post that overall search traffic has not decreased as some had feared. She also highlighted that the quality of clicks from users has actually improved.

However, Google did not provide specific figures to back this claim. In contrast, external analysis firm Similarweb reported that the percentage of news searches not resulting in clicks to actual websites increased from 56% in May 2024 (when Google launched AI Overviews) to 69% in May 2025.

Google explained that, while traffic may not be decreasing across the board, some websites have indeed seen a decline, while others have experienced an increase. Reid acknowledged that user behaviour has changed, leading to fewer visits to some sites, while others have seen more traffic.