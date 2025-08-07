Google denies AI caused traffic decline, attributes it to changing user behaviour

It attributes the decline to shifting user behaviour, as younger generations increasingly rely on TikTok and Reddit instead of Google Search.
Reports from several research organisations confirm a steady decline in website traffic from Google search results, particularly among media outlets, news sites, and niche blogs. Meanwhile, social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit have become increasingly popular starting points for searches among younger users.
Despite these findings, Google has firmly stated that AI is not the main reason for the decline in website traffic.
Liz Reid, Google’s Vice President of Search, clarified in a blog post that overall search traffic has not decreased as some had feared. She also highlighted that the quality of clicks from users has actually improved.
However, Google did not provide specific figures to back this claim. In contrast, external analysis firm Similarweb reported that the percentage of news searches not resulting in clicks to actual websites increased from 56% in May 2024 (when Google launched AI Overviews) to 69% in May 2025.
Google explained that, while traffic may not be decreasing across the board, some websites have indeed seen a decline, while others have experienced an increase. Reid acknowledged that user behaviour has changed, leading to fewer visits to some sites, while others have seen more traffic.
Search is no longer the starting point
Reid noted that today’s internet users are increasingly seeking content from real voices, not just algorithm-based summaries. For example, online forums, video clips, podcasts, and social media posts have become go-to sources of information, making them the new starting point for searches.
This trend is not new. Back in 2022, another Google vice president revealed that nearly 40% of young people, when looking for lunch spots, do not start with Google Maps or Search but instead go straight to TikTok or Instagram.
Additionally, Amazon has become a primary source for online product searches, and Reddit has become a hub for tech reviews and discussions.
These trends suggest that AI may not be the key driver behind the changes in user behaviour, but that these shifts were already happening. AI has merely accelerated the process.
Google adapts
In response to these changes, Google has been trying to adjust by introducing new features. These include Google Shopping for in-site purchases, product searches via images, inventory checks at local stores, and free posting for merchants. However, these efforts have not yet successfully brought users back in large numbers.
Recently, Google added Reddit and forum filters to its search results pages, helping users find content from online forums, acknowledging that people are increasingly seeking real discussions rather than automated summaries.
Shifting focus from click numbers to click quality
Amid concerns over declining traffic, Google is trying to shift the conversation from click numbers to click quality.
Google claims that clicks from AI Overviews are now “deeper” than before, as users who click links from AI-driven systems tend to stay on websites longer, rather than immediately returning to search results (a phenomenon known as a high bounce rate).
Furthermore, Google pointed out that AI Overviews now feature more links than traditional search results pages, which should increase the chances for websites to be found and clicked.
However, Google also acknowledges that overall traffic may not return to previous levels and has begun suggesting alternative monetisation models for news outlets and websites, such as pay-per-use, email subscriptions, or premium services, reducing dependence on ads.
This shift reflects Google’s recognition that reliance on ad revenue alone may no longer suffice in a post-traditional search era.
Conclusion
Overall, Google may still generate billions of clicks per day, but the key question is “who is receiving those clicks?” and “who has been left out?”
Looking at the trends in the industry, many news outlets have seen a drop in traffic, with users increasingly turning to TikTok or Reddit instead of Google. The growing number of searches that do not lead to clicks further confirms that, while AI is not the main culprit, it has accelerated the change in the search landscape.
In other words, if search is truly dying, it’s not solely because of AI. It has been in decline for a long time, with AI simply speeding up the process. This means content creators in the digital world must quickly find new ways to survive without relying solely on traditional platforms.
However, Google’s recent blog post, while aimed at reassuring content creators, may have instead deepened concerns within the industry. It reflects Google’s awareness that trust in the old system is undeniably shaking, and the need for change is becoming clearer.