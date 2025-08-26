ThaiCERT warns of Dire Wolf ransomware

The Thailand Computer Emergency Response Team (ThaiCERT) on Tuesday urged large organisations in Thailand to strengthen their cyber security measures against attacks from Dire Wolf ransomware, which has already targeted organisations in 11 countries.
ThaiCERT noted that, unlike older, more indiscriminate ransomware campaigns, Dire Wolf is highly targeted. The group focuses on specific, high-value organisations that are less able to suspend operations and are therefore considered more likely to pay large ransoms.
According to ThaiCERT, Dire Wolf has attacked 16 organisations across 11 countries, including the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Indonesia.
Dire Wolf is the name of a newly emerged ransomware group and its associated malware. It first appeared in May 2025 and has quickly become a significant threat, primarily targeting organisations in the manufacturing and technology sectors worldwide.
The group employs a “double extortion” tactic, increasingly common among ransomware actors. They not only encrypt the victim’s data but also exfiltrate (steal) large volumes of sensitive information. Victims are then threatened with public release of the stolen data on a leak site if they fail to pay the ransom. This raises the stakes, exposing organisations not only to data loss but also reputational harm and possible legal consequences.
The Dire Wolf malware is designed to make recovery difficult. It can:
ThaiCERT advised that the best defences against Dire Wolf ransomware are the same as for other major ransomware threats: