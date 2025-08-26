ThaiCERT warns of Dire Wolf ransomware

The Thailand Computer Emergency Response Team (ThaiCERT) on Tuesday urged large organisations in Thailand to strengthen their cyber security measures against attacks from Dire Wolf ransomware, which has already targeted organisations in 11 countries.

ThaiCERT noted that, unlike older, more indiscriminate ransomware campaigns, Dire Wolf is highly targeted. The group focuses on specific, high-value organisations that are less able to suspend operations and are therefore considered more likely to pay large ransoms.

According to ThaiCERT, Dire Wolf has attacked 16 organisations across 11 countries, including the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Indonesia.