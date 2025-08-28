The growing threat of APT continues to disrupt the Asia-Pacific region

These attacks, primarily motivated by cyber espionage, often target state secrets, military intelligence, and other sensitive government data across the region.
Noushin Shabab, Senior Security Researcher at Kaspersky’s Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT), stated that the Asia-Pacific region has long been a hotbed for cyber espionage, owing to its tense geopolitical landscape and rapid digital and economic development.
This has resulted in a complex threat environment, where multiple threat actors target high-profile agencies and key organisations across the region.
In 2025, Kaspersky experts observed that cybercriminal groups have continuously upgraded their tools and techniques to target victims. These APT groups, which target governments, military secrets, and strategic intelligence, are likely to be state-sponsored, in contrast to common cybercriminals who typically seek financial gain.
APT campaigns in the region are not limited to data theft. They also aim to create decisive geopolitical advantages. Organisations, especially those in sensitive sectors, must prioritise enhancing cybersecurity and invest in threat intelligence to stay ahead of evolving threats, Shabab added.
Kaspersky’s GReAT team has tracked over 900 APT campaigns globally, with the following groups identified as key players in the Asia-Pacific region from 2024 to the present: