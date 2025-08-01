Thailand strengthens cybersecurity defences among 1.5 million servers to combat Cambodian hackers



Thai cyber warriors clash with Cambodian hackers

According to recent reports from Personar Thailand, the KH Nightmare group managed to hack into several prominent targets in Cambodia, including Apple IDs, digital wallets, Facebook accounts, and cryptocurrency portfolios. The group, which was formed just two days ago, has been highly effective in its operations, consistently infiltrating Cambodian systems.

On July 27, the group claimed responsibility for successfully hacking into 47 Cambodian government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key institutions, and extracting 800 GB of data. Additionally, on July 28, KH Nightmare released two files, which reportedly contained 235 website domains, 4,570 user account credentials, including usernames and passwords, and information on the industries linked to the targeted websites, such as government, education, and private sectors.

Meanwhile, on July 29, another Thai hacker group, “Thai Is God”, launched a large-scale DDoS attack on Cambodian banks, causing significant disruptions to online services. During the crisis, the hackers managed to steal crucial files, including user lists, transaction histories, and identity documents from the banks’ databases.

Sources within the cybersecurity community revealed that for the past two months, Cambodian hackers had been persistently targeting Thai systems, especially after Thailand’s crackdown on call centre gangs. However, the cyber warfare between Thailand and Cambodia escalated following a military clash on the Thai-Cambodian border on July 24, 2025, with Cambodian hacker groups National Defensive Cambodia and Dark Storm Team claiming responsibility for launching DDoS attacks and hacking several Thai government websites.

In retaliation, Thailand’s cyber warriors, including the “BlackEye-Thai” group, initiated counterattacks, not just with DDoS attacks, but also by breaching Cambodian government websites and extracting sensitive data. The Thai hackers even uncovered the identity of the NXBBSEC group, which had previously claimed responsibility for hacking Thai government agencies in recent months. This revelation has caused considerable alarm among Cambodian hackers.

Following the border clash on July 24, several ad-hoc hacker groups in Thailand, including “Thai Is God”, T.R.A.N.C.E, Black Iron, and “KH Nightmare”, have come together in solidarity, escalating the cyber conflict between the two nations.